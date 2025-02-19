Musk and Trump Criticize U.S. Spending, Warn Against Growing Deficit

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump have voiced scathing remarks on the current state of U.S. spending, with Musk suggesting that citizens should be 'mad as hell' over the mismanagement of tax money. In a recent Fox News interview, Musk stated that Trump had inherited a $2 trillion trade deficit.

Musk warned that unless the deficit is brought under control, America's financial situation could mirror that of a bankrupt individual. Highlighting 'massive waste, fraud, and abuse,' he criticized the failed efforts to reduce the deficit, stressing the importance of prudent financial management.

Echoing Musk's sentiments, Trump emphasized the return of inflation and distanced himself from its causes, attributing them to the Democrats' fiscal policies. Critiquing the so-called 'Green New Scam,' he claimed that Democrats have indulged in wasteful spending.

Trump applauded Musk's efforts, particularly in managing DOGE, and noted the uncovering of fraud within the system. He praised Musk's ability to attract intelligent individuals to tackle the said issues, indicating that Musk's impact goes beyond business into societal contributions.

The discussion also veered into bureaucracy's resistance to the will of the people, with Musk underscoring a gap between presidential intentions and their realization. He criticized an 'unelected bureaucracy' for impeding democratic processes, suggesting a need for systemic reforms to truly reflect the will of the people.

In conclusion, Trump portrayed Musk as a remarkable and conscientious leader, addressing systemic issues within the government. He accused various media outlets, including MSNBC, CNN, and CBS, of misleading narratives that do not align with broader public interests, hinting at bias and manipulation in political coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)