US, China Clash Over Panama Canal Influence

Amid heightened tensions, US military leaders are engaging with Panama to counter alleged Chinese influence over the Panama Canal. While the US aims to protect regional interests, China denies any control or interference with the canal operations, calling the US claims baseless as diplomatic friction escalates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:37 IST
Panama Canal (Photo Credit/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

US and Chinese officials are at odds over control of the Panama Canal. Amid a visit by the US Southern Command's commander, Admiral Alvin Holsey, to Panama to discuss security cooperation, the debate over Chinese influence intensifies. The US is concerned about Beijing's involvement via a Hong Kong firm's operational ties to the canal, which US President Donald Trump criticized during his inaugural address. However, China refutes these allegations, asserting it has no control over or active management of the canal, labeling the US's claims as false.

The Chinese Embassy in Panama has dismissed assertions of any canal control as deceptive rhetoric, highlighting these as attempts by the US to undermine strategic relationships between China and Panama. According to Chinese media, the narrative being pushed by the US is one of a smear campaign driven by geopolitical interests.

President Trump's administration, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, signaled a strong stance against any Chinese expansion in the Panama Canal area. Marco Rubio's talks with Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino led to discussions about the implications of the Belt and Road Initiative, with China expressing hopes for Panama's autonomous decision-making devoid of US pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

