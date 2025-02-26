Protests Over Water and Electricity Crises Throttle Karachi Traffic

Massive public demonstrations against ongoing water and electricity shortages have brought Karachi to a standstill, causing severe traffic congestion. According to ARY News, residents on Jahangir Road protested their four-day loss of electricity, resulting in major traffic delays across the city.

The protests have seen demonstrators setting tyres ablaze and blockading routes, with areas like Garden, Central Jail, Teen Hatti, and others experiencing extensive gridlock. Additionally, Landhi residents protested worsening water shortages, exacerbating the traffic situation during peak hours.

Commuters are advised to check traffic updates regularly, as diversions remain fluid. Meanwhile, the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) announced the completion of critical pipeline repairs, promising a return to normal water supply soon. Water distribution from Dhabeji pumping station has restarted after a three-day suspension, affecting several city districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)