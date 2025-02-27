Bangladesh's New Political Era: Student Movement Launches New Party

A student group in Bangladesh that played a pivotal role in the uprising against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is poised to launch a new political party. This initiative is said to fulfill the 'aspiration of a new Bangladesh,' according to organizers. Key leader Nahid Islam, who previously resigned from Muhammad Yunus's interim government, is set to lead the party debuting at a grand rally at Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka.

Samanta Shermeen, spokesperson for the Jatio Nagorik Committee, expressed the hopes born from the July 2024 uprising. She emphasized that existing political ideologies fail to represent the wider populace of Bangladesh. The aim now is to transform Bangladesh into a modern and influential South Asian nation by incorporating new ideas.

Shermeen criticized the 53-year state oppression and the destruction of state institutions for political gains. She called for rights-based and service-focused politics to ensure all voices are heard. Despite a student-led ouster of Sheikh Hasina, the advisory council, including Yunus, remains apolitical, while the United Nations and political observers watch Bangladesh's evolving landscape with interest.

