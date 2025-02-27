Left Menu

Bangladesh's New Political Era: Student Movement Launches New Party

A student-led group in Bangladesh, which led the effort to oust former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is set to launch a new political party. The movement aims to establish a modern Bangladesh that represents all citizens and challenges the existing political structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 09:58 IST
Bangladesh's New Political Era: Student Movement Launches New Party
Jatio Nagorik Committee spokesperson Samanta Shermeen (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A student group in Bangladesh that played a pivotal role in the uprising against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is poised to launch a new political party. This initiative is said to fulfill the 'aspiration of a new Bangladesh,' according to organizers. Key leader Nahid Islam, who previously resigned from Muhammad Yunus's interim government, is set to lead the party debuting at a grand rally at Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka.

Samanta Shermeen, spokesperson for the Jatio Nagorik Committee, expressed the hopes born from the July 2024 uprising. She emphasized that existing political ideologies fail to represent the wider populace of Bangladesh. The aim now is to transform Bangladesh into a modern and influential South Asian nation by incorporating new ideas.

Shermeen criticized the 53-year state oppression and the destruction of state institutions for political gains. She called for rights-based and service-focused politics to ensure all voices are heard. Despite a student-led ouster of Sheikh Hasina, the advisory council, including Yunus, remains apolitical, while the United Nations and political observers watch Bangladesh's evolving landscape with interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025