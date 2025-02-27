Amid mounting global tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed hope for renewed cooperation between Russia and the United States. Speaking at the Federal Security Service Board's annual meeting, Putin noted that initial engagements with the Donald Trump administration offer a potential breakthrough in resolving longstanding issues, including the conflict in Ukraine.

Putin emphasized that, while constructive dialogue is a goal shared by both nations, certain Western elites are attempting to undermine these efforts. He attributed the Ukrainian crisis to systemic global instabilities, reflected in the rapid changes within the international arena. According to TASS, Putin stated that the first encounters with the Trump administration have been promising.

In a bid to strengthen bilateral ties, Russian and US diplomats recently engaged in negotiations in Istanbul, aiming to resolve embassy-related disputes. These high-level discussions signal intent to mend strained relations, which had deteriorated under the Biden administration. Both sides have shown a willingness to deploy diplomatic resources to foster a stable dialog moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)