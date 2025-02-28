India and EU Forge Deeper Ties in AI and Digital Cooperation

In an elaborate address during her visit to India, EU President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the necessity of reinforcing cooperation between New Delhi and Brussels, focusing on digital technology, artificial intelligence, and defense. Von der Leyen praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presentation at the Paris AI Summit, highlighting India's pivotal role as a steadfast ally in a turbulent global landscape.

Focusing on cutting-edge technology, Ursula expressed optimism about collaborative initiatives like the European AI Office and India's AI Mission. She underscored AI's significance as a transformative force in both continents and expressed confidence that the upcoming AI Summit hosted by India will be a resounding success, thanks to joint efforts.

Accompanied by pivotal European Commission representatives, von der Leyen engaged in talks with Indian officials, expressing ambitions for the interoperability of digital infrastructures like India's Aadhaar and the EU digital wallet. Emphasizing industrial objectives, the EU and India are keen to bolster semiconductor R&D, secure telecommunication networks, and advance cooperation in 6G technology.

Ursula's visit, her third to India, saw discussions on addressing digital skill gaps through exchange programs, enhancing competitiveness. The EU and India are committed to expanding cooperation in maritime security, cybersecurity, and defense. Ensuring the Indian Ocean's stability is essential for global trade.

In conclusion, von der Leyen reaffirmed the strategic alliance between India and Europe, emphasizing the shared vision and joint initiatives. She expressed hope that returning to Europe with India's innovative ideas would further strengthen their cooperation on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)