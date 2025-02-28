Niaz Baloch Criticizes Pakistan's Military Dependency in Balochistan

Niaz Baloch, a key figure in the Baloch National Movement (BNM), has voiced deep concerns over Pakistan's internal turmoil and its heavy reliance on military intervention in Balochistan. In a message shared on social platform X by BNM, Baloch highlighted Pakistan's increasing instability, widespread human rights violations, and its economic exploitation of Balochistan to support Punjab.

Baloch criticized Pakistan's fragmented power dynamics and its sole dependence on military force to maintain control over Balochistan, raising alarms about widespread dissatisfaction with the Pakistan Army extending to regions like Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and Punjab. Such discontent is perceived as a threat to Pakistan's territorial security, he stated in the post. Concerns about human rights abuses in Balochistan, such as enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, continue to draw international scrutiny.

He urged Baloch communities abroad to expose Pakistan's violations to the global community and diminish its diplomatic and financial backing from Arab nations. Stressing the necessity for a stable region, Baloch asserted that an independent Balochistan would contribute significantly to regional peace.

Amid economic hardships, Baloch described Pakistan as heavily indebted and lacking resources compared to major corporations. He accused the country of surviving by exploiting Balochistan's wealth while denying its inhabitants basic rights. Baloch also expressed concerns about China's growing footprint, specifically the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and China's plans for a naval base in Gwadar, which he described as a challenge to Western geopolitical interests.

The event, organized by BNM's Capacity Building Council and hosted by BNM Kech-Gwadar Hankeen, aimed to cast a spotlight on Pakistan's deepening crisis and oppressive measures against Balochistan, as outlined by BNM's communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)