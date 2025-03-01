Left Menu

US Lawmaker Demands Sanctions Over Thailand's Uyghur Deportation

US Representative Christopher Smith has urged the US to impose sanctions on Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for deporting Uyghur refugees to China. Smith criticized Thailand for violating international human rights obligations and called for accountability through potential Treasury sanctions amid mounting international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 13:52 IST
US Representative Chris Smith (Image Credit: Chris Smith website). Image Credit: ANI
US Representative Christopher Smith, a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has called for sanctions against Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra following the deportation of 45 Uyghur refugees to China. Smith has described this action as a violation of international human rights obligations.

Smith's statement highlights growing criticism of Thailand, alleging the potential forced labor of the repatriated Uyghurs under the Chinese regime. He suggested Thailand's tier ranking in the Trafficking in Persons report should reflect their involvement. Notably, the US State Department confirmed the involuntary deportation amid widespread international condemnation.

Reactions also came from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who echoed Smith's sentiments and emphasized the necessity for treating the Uyghurs with dignity. Reports of grave human rights abuses against Uyghurs, including forced labor and detention, have drawn global scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

