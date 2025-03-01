US Lawmaker Demands Sanctions Over Thailand's Uyghur Deportation

US Representative Christopher Smith, a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has called for sanctions against Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra following the deportation of 45 Uyghur refugees to China. Smith has described this action as a violation of international human rights obligations.

Smith's statement highlights growing criticism of Thailand, alleging the potential forced labor of the repatriated Uyghurs under the Chinese regime. He suggested Thailand's tier ranking in the Trafficking in Persons report should reflect their involvement. Notably, the US State Department confirmed the involuntary deportation amid widespread international condemnation.

Reactions also came from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who echoed Smith's sentiments and emphasized the necessity for treating the Uyghurs with dignity. Reports of grave human rights abuses against Uyghurs, including forced labor and detention, have drawn global scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)