Zelenskyy Praises European Unity at London Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lauded the robust support Ukraine has received at a European leaders' summit in London, emphasizing the united front Europe has shown in backing Ukraine's independence and security. He underscored Europe's high level of unity, marking it as unprecedented in recent years.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy mentioned ongoing collaborations with European and US partners to establish security guarantees and work towards achieving a just peace in Ukraine. He expressed gratitude towards the global community for their unwavering support in striving for stable peace.

The urgency of the summit was accentuated by recent tensions between Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the need for immediate action, collaborating with France and other nations to draft a plan to halt the ongoing conflict, which will be proposed to the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)