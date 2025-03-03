Left Menu

Bridging Generations: Israel's 'Senior Future' Project Empowers Seniors and Students

Israel's new 'Senior Future' initiative connects students and seniors to combat loneliness and enhance community ties. The program, involving activities in 204 local authorities, seeks to empower seniors through workshops and civic engagement, while offering students scholarships as incentives.

Representational Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a pioneering move to address societal challenges, Israel's Ministry of Social Equality and the Advancement of Women, alongside the National Student Association, is rolling out 'Senior Future.' This project incentivizes students with scholarships to engage with senior citizens through various activities aimed at combating loneliness and enhancing quality of life.

Implemented across 204 local authorities nationwide, the initiative seeks to empower older adults by establishing platforms for civic engagement and fostering community connections. Activities range from leading senior councils to participating in workshops focused on healthy living and retirement preparation.

The program aspires to reinforce social bonds and advocate for senior citizens' active involvement in the community, simultaneously benefiting students with valuable experiences and financial support. By promoting intergenerational solidarity, 'Senior Future' aims to fortify the social fabric of Israeli society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

