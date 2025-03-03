Escalating Crisis: Enforced Disappearances Surge in Balochistan

In what appears to be a deepening crisis, the Balochistan province of Pakistan reports a fresh wave of enforced disappearances, with twelve individuals recently unaccounted for from key areas including Quetta, Nushki, Mashkay, and Winder. The Balochistan Post highlights local claims that Pakistani forces abducted these individuals, underscoring a continuing pattern of state-sponsored aggression.

The situation further escalated when military raids were reported in various regions, sparking fears and unrest. In Quetta, a student was allegedly detained, while nine men vanished during operations in Mashkay between February 28 and March 1. Another person, relocating due to military threats, was taken from Winder, intensifying community anxiety.

This uptick in enforced disappearances, with nearly 200 cases documented since early 2025, has prompted significant protests across the region. Demonstrators have blockaded major thoroughfares such as the Karachi-Quetta highway. Amid public outcry, the issue has ignited both domestic and international calls for action, highlighting the severe human rights crisis unfolding in Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)