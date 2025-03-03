Left Menu

Escalating Crisis: Enforced Disappearances Surge in Balochistan

In Balochistan, Pakistan, enforced disappearances continue to rise as twelve more individuals go missing. Fueled by military raids, these incidents intensify regional tensions. Protests have emerged as nearly 200 cases of abductions have been reported since January 2025. The international community condemns these acts, spotlighting urgent human rights concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:01 IST
Escalating Crisis: Enforced Disappearances Surge in Balochistan
Representative Image (Source/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In what appears to be a deepening crisis, the Balochistan province of Pakistan reports a fresh wave of enforced disappearances, with twelve individuals recently unaccounted for from key areas including Quetta, Nushki, Mashkay, and Winder. The Balochistan Post highlights local claims that Pakistani forces abducted these individuals, underscoring a continuing pattern of state-sponsored aggression.

The situation further escalated when military raids were reported in various regions, sparking fears and unrest. In Quetta, a student was allegedly detained, while nine men vanished during operations in Mashkay between February 28 and March 1. Another person, relocating due to military threats, was taken from Winder, intensifying community anxiety.

This uptick in enforced disappearances, with nearly 200 cases documented since early 2025, has prompted significant protests across the region. Demonstrators have blockaded major thoroughfares such as the Karachi-Quetta highway. Amid public outcry, the issue has ignited both domestic and international calls for action, highlighting the severe human rights crisis unfolding in Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025