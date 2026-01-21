Labour Camp Chaos: Anger and Protests Erupt After Mysterious Death

Chaos erupted at a labour camp in DLF Phase 3 after a worker, Dani Yadav, was found dead under suspicious circumstances, police reported. Fellow workers obstructed the removal of the body for a postmortem, overturning the vehicle involved in the process.

The unrest unfolded as workers forcefully shut the construction site gate, halting operations already impacted by GRAP-4 regulations. Yadav, originally from Bihar, had reportedly been unwell for several days. His condition deteriorated overnight, leading to his discovery on Wednesday morning.

Police were dispatched to the site following the commotion. The workers alleged safety protocol breaches and insisted on accountability from site managers. A postmortem was scheduled for Thursday, as confirmed by ASI Inderjeet Singh, with the deceased's family duly notified.

(With inputs from agencies.)