Left Menu

Bangladesh-India Delegation Tackles Ganges Water Sharing Ahead of Treaty Renewal

A Bangladesh delegation visits Kolkata to discuss water-sharing with India. The talks focus on the Ganges Agreement and technical issues. The 30-year Ganges Water Treaty is due for renewal in 2026, with potential challenges from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over similar issues with the Teesta River.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:09 IST
Bangladesh-India Delegation Tackles Ganges Water Sharing Ahead of Treaty Renewal
Representative Image of Ganga river in India (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A technical delegation from Bangladesh arrived in Kolkata on Monday, aiming to engage in critical discussions about water resource sharing with India. The 12-member team, spearheaded by Joint River Commission member Muhammad Abul Hossen, plans to scrutinize the Ganges' water flow at Farakka until the morning of March 5, according to officials.

Following the site inspection, the delegation will reconvene in Kolkata for a two-day meeting arranged by the India-Bangladesh Joint River Commission, hosted at the Hyatt Regency hotel from March 6-7. The agenda includes reviewing the Ganges Agreement's implementation and addressing various technical concerns regarding the shared rivers, JRC Executive Engineer Kazi Shahidur Rahman informed ANI.

The Ganges, one of 54 rivers shared by both nations, has been subject to a water-sharing treaty since 1996, expiring in 2026. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee plays a pivotal role in treaty renewal negotiations, known for her opposition to the 2011 Teesta River agreement. Furthermore, India provides crucial flood forecasting data to Bangladesh during monsoon, benefiting civil and military relocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025