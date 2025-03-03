Bangladesh-India Delegation Tackles Ganges Water Sharing Ahead of Treaty Renewal

A technical delegation from Bangladesh arrived in Kolkata on Monday, aiming to engage in critical discussions about water resource sharing with India. The 12-member team, spearheaded by Joint River Commission member Muhammad Abul Hossen, plans to scrutinize the Ganges' water flow at Farakka until the morning of March 5, according to officials.

Following the site inspection, the delegation will reconvene in Kolkata for a two-day meeting arranged by the India-Bangladesh Joint River Commission, hosted at the Hyatt Regency hotel from March 6-7. The agenda includes reviewing the Ganges Agreement's implementation and addressing various technical concerns regarding the shared rivers, JRC Executive Engineer Kazi Shahidur Rahman informed ANI.

The Ganges, one of 54 rivers shared by both nations, has been subject to a water-sharing treaty since 1996, expiring in 2026. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee plays a pivotal role in treaty renewal negotiations, known for her opposition to the 2011 Teesta River agreement. Furthermore, India provides crucial flood forecasting data to Bangladesh during monsoon, benefiting civil and military relocations.

