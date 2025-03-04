Left Menu

Baloch Liberation Army's Ongoing Struggle Intensifies Amid Mounting Conflict in Balochistan

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) continues its insurgency against Pakistani forces, targeting a Frontier Corps convoy in Kalat. Amid accusations of resource exploitation and human rights violations by Pakistan, calls for Baloch autonomy grow stronger. Recent attacks highlight escalating tensions and underline the BLA's vow to defend Balochistan's rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:04 IST
Baloch Liberation Army's Ongoing Struggle Intensifies Amid Mounting Conflict in Balochistan
Representative Image (Photo Credit: BLA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) declared on Monday that it successfully targeted a vehicle carrying the Wing Commander of the 61st Frontier Corps (FC) and nine personnel in Kalat city. The attack, executed by Majeed Brigade's fighter, Watan Nadrig, was confirmed through Baloch Liberation Voice, BLA's official media outlet.

The BLA's statement reiterated its commitment to resistance until Balochistan achieves independence, claiming the capability to strike at their discretion. They accused Pakistan of ignoring international laws, justifying their military strategies against what they describe as an occupier, to reclaim Balochistan's territory.

The group condemned the exploitation of Balochistan's natural resources by Pakistani authorities and foreign investors, asserting these resources belong to the Baloch nation. The BLA's ongoing insurgency reflects deep-seated grievances over resource control and systemic marginalization, further fueling the conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025