Baloch Liberation Army's Ongoing Struggle Intensifies Amid Mounting Conflict in Balochistan

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) declared on Monday that it successfully targeted a vehicle carrying the Wing Commander of the 61st Frontier Corps (FC) and nine personnel in Kalat city. The attack, executed by Majeed Brigade's fighter, Watan Nadrig, was confirmed through Baloch Liberation Voice, BLA's official media outlet.

The BLA's statement reiterated its commitment to resistance until Balochistan achieves independence, claiming the capability to strike at their discretion. They accused Pakistan of ignoring international laws, justifying their military strategies against what they describe as an occupier, to reclaim Balochistan's territory.

The group condemned the exploitation of Balochistan's natural resources by Pakistani authorities and foreign investors, asserting these resources belong to the Baloch nation. The BLA's ongoing insurgency reflects deep-seated grievances over resource control and systemic marginalization, further fueling the conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)