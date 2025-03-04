Left Menu

Pope Francis Resting Post-Treatment for Bilateral Pneumonia in Rome

Pope Francis is resting after undergoing treatment for bilateral pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, following two acute respiratory failures. The 88-year-old pontiff had two bronchoscopies to remove mucus accumulation causing airway blockage, and received oxygen support. Experts highlight concerns over repeated bronchoscopy procedures in pneumonia management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:17 IST
Faithful attend a prayer service in St. Peter's Square, as Pope Francis continues his hospitalization at the Vatican (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Pope Francis is recovering after experiencing two episodes of respiratory failure, according to a statement from the Vatican on Tuesday. The 88-year-old pontiff, who has been at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since February 14, underwent treatment for bilateral pneumonia, Vatican News reported.

The Vatican detailed that the Pope faced acute respiratory distress on Monday due to significant mucus buildup obstructing his airways, CNN reported. This necessitated two bronchoscopies to clear the secretions. By afternoon, Francis was on oxygen therapy to assist with breathing.

Specialists note the concern over needing multiple bronchoscopic procedures, which are moderately invasive, especially in severely ill patients on ventilatory support. Professor Theodore Iwashyna of Johns Hopkins highlighted that mucus buildup is concerning in pneumonia cases, indicating recovery progress when mucus production finally decreases, according to CNN. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

