Trump Heralds 'Golden Age': A Historic Comeback for America

In his first address to a joint session of Congress, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that his administration has accomplished more in its first 43 days than most administrations achieve in four or even eight years. Trump proclaimed that the United States is on the brink of an extraordinary comeback, largely attributed to swift and decisive actions to usher in what he describes as the 'golden age' of America.

During the address, met with applause and chants of 'USA, USA' from Republican lawmakers, Trump highlighted his election victory as a historic mandate. He noted the success in winning all seven battleground states and claimed a significant popular vote lead, despite Democratic Representative Al Green's interruption, which called the mandate into question.

Speaker Mike Johnson intervened to maintain order amid chants and interruptions, reminding members to uphold decorum during the session. Trump's address emphasized extensive executive actions, including nearly 100 executive orders focused on restoring common sense, safety, and prosperity. Key highlights included Trump's declaration of a national emergency at the southern border, asserting that actions taken have led to historically low illegal border crossings.

(With inputs from agencies.)