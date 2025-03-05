Deadly Assault on Bannu Cantonment: Dozens Casualties in Brazen Attack

In a tragic incident on Tuesday evening, at least 11 individuals, including women and children, lost their lives following a terrorist attack at Bannu Cantonment. The attackers, using two explosives-laden vehicles, attempted to breach the high-security zone, leaving 22 others injured, according to sources from Dawn.

The attackers, reportedly from the outlawed Jaish-i-Fursan Muhammad faction, claimed responsibility for the attack on social media. A gun battle erupted after the terrorists detonated bombs at the cantonment gate, leading to the deaths of six attackers, while security forces surrounded the remaining assailants.

The intensity of the explosions caused multiple structures to collapse, trapping several civilians and worshippers under debris. An emergency has been declared in local hospitals, and rescue operations are underway. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and vowed to thwart further attacks from enemy factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)