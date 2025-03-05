Left Menu

Deadly Assault on Bannu Cantonment: Dozens Casualties in Brazen Attack

A terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment involving car bombs resulted in at least 11 deaths and 22 injuries, with security forces killing six attackers. Responsibility was claimed by a faction of the outlawed Hafiz Gul Bahadur group. The assault caused significant destruction and an emergency response was launched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:00 IST
Deadly Assault on Bannu Cantonment: Dozens Casualties in Brazen Attack
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic incident on Tuesday evening, at least 11 individuals, including women and children, lost their lives following a terrorist attack at Bannu Cantonment. The attackers, using two explosives-laden vehicles, attempted to breach the high-security zone, leaving 22 others injured, according to sources from Dawn.

The attackers, reportedly from the outlawed Jaish-i-Fursan Muhammad faction, claimed responsibility for the attack on social media. A gun battle erupted after the terrorists detonated bombs at the cantonment gate, leading to the deaths of six attackers, while security forces surrounded the remaining assailants.

The intensity of the explosions caused multiple structures to collapse, trapping several civilians and worshippers under debris. An emergency has been declared in local hospitals, and rescue operations are underway. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and vowed to thwart further attacks from enemy factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025