Political activist condemns harassment of young traders at Pakistan-China border, warns of launching protest in PoGB

Zahoor Karim has strongly condemned the ongoing harassment of young traders at the Pakistan-China border and warned to launch a protest movement in the Hunza region of PoGB.

ANI | Updated: 07-03-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 12:58 IST
Political activist and senior advocate Zahoor Karim has strongly condemned the ongoing harassment of young traders at the Pakistan-China border and warned to launch a protest movement in the Hunza region of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan(PoGB), Pamir Times reported. In a statement, Advocate Zahoor highlighted the severe limitations imposed on border pass issuance, particularly the controversial 5 million transaction requirement, which he called unconstitutional, as reported by Pamir Times.

Zahoor Karim described these conditions as a deliberate attempt to create unrest among the youth and undermine peace in the region. The imposition of unnecessary taxes and barriers for legitimate trade, he argued, is unfairly affecting the local youth who depend on cross-border commerce for their livelihoods, Pamir Times reported. Karim demanded immediate intervention from the federal and provincial governments, as well as the other relevant authorities, to revoke the unconstitutional conditions and establish a sub-office in the district to streamline the issuance of border passes. He also called for the protection of the youth's rights under international laws.

According to Pamir Times, he criticized the authorities for focusing on harassing legitimate traders instead of addressing illegal activities. Advocate Zahoor warned that continued harassment would provoke a strong reaction from the local community. The protest movement, according to the lawyer, will serve as a powerful reminder to authorities that the rights of the district's youth must be respected. If not addressed, the movement will press the federal and provincial governments to make critical decisions regarding border trade and guarantee the youth's legitimate rights to participate in it, Pamir Times reported.

Advocate Zahoor Karim's call for action highlights the growing dissatisfaction among local youth in Hunza over unfair border trade restrictions. If their demands are not met, the impending protest movement aims to pressure authorities to grant rightful access to border trade and ensure the protection of their economic interests. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

