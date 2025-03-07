Banned Group Hizb ut-Tahrir Holds Rally in Dhaka: A Defiance of Restrictions

In a bold display of defiance, Hizb ut-Tahrir, a proscribed Islamist organization in Bangladesh, conducted its inaugural open rally in Dhaka on Friday. Thousands of participants, undeterred by the legal prohibition since October 2009, gathered at the north gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Friday prayers, rallying under the banner 'March for Khilafah.'

The Dhaka Tribune reported that tension escalated as members of the banned group clashed with police forces near the mosque. Law enforcement agencies intervened to halt the procession, leading to a violent confrontation during which tear gas and sound grenades were employed to disperse the crowd. Although demonstrators scattered temporarily, they soon regrouped, determined to proceed with their march.

Hizb ut-Tahrir, steadfast in its mission to establish a global Islamic Caliphate, or 'Khilafah,' aspires to unite Muslim-majority nations under a singular Islamic governance. Earlier reports highlighted that after the departure of Sheikh Hasina, Islamist groups gained more freedom in Bangladesh, with various banned entities, including Hizb ut-Tahrir, becoming increasingly visible and active, despite their illegality.

(With inputs from agencies.)