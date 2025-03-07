Indian Workers Rescued in West Bank in High-Stakes Operation

In a pivotal rescue operation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday that ten Indian workers trapped in the West Bank have safely returned to Israel. The workers were reportedly found by Israeli government officials, specifically within the construction sector, prompting immediate actions for their safe return.

Addressing the situation, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the Indian Embassy is actively collaborating with Israeli authorities to guarantee the workers' safety. "The workers were located in the West Bank and returned to Israel," Jaiswal stated, emphasizing the ongoing investigation.

Reports suggest the workers were deceitfully attracted to the al-Zaayem village with the promise of employment but had their passports confiscated for illegal passage to Israel. Following an overnight intervention by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the Justice Ministry, the workers are now in secure accommodations pending clarification of their employment status, amidst a broader initiative to fill labor shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)