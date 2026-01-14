Left Menu

Goa Job Scam: 27 Cases Uncovered in Election Promise Fraud

Between October 2024 and December 2025, 27 cases of promised government jobs in exchange for money were registered in Goa. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed the Legislative Assembly, highlighting ongoing investigations and the involvement of Pooja Naik in several cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 27 cases involving fraudulent promises of government jobs in exchange for money were reported in Goa between October 2024 and December 2025, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant revealed in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Responding to a question from AAP MLA Venzy Viegas, Sawant disclosed that out of these cases, 26 were reported in 2024, with only one recorded in 2025. Investigations are underway, primarily handled by respective police stations.

However, a notable case from the Mardol police station in 2024 was taken up by the Goa police Crime Branch in December 2025. Pooja Naik emerged as a recurring suspect in multiple cases, with her involvement noted in FIRs across Panaji, Porvorim, Mardol, and Bicholim police stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

