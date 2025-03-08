Chinese Authorities Intensify Religious Crackdown: House Church Raided

In a significant development during China's annual National People's Congress, authorities conducted a raid on a Protestant 'house church' in Anhui province, as part of a broader, nationwide crackdown on religious activities. The raid on Xinyi Village Church in Huainan city resulted in the detention of nine members, including the pastor, Zhao Hongliang, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA).

While Pastor Zhao and three others remain under 'criminal detention,' five church members have been released on bail. RFA reports that local officials and the religious affairs bureau have assumed control of the church, with ongoing police intimidation reported. This crackdown aligns with broader efforts since 2017 under President Xi Jinping, targeting religious groups like Muslims, Christians, and Tibetan Buddhists.

Chinese law permits Protestant churches to function legally only if they are part of the state-sanctioned Three-Self Patriotic Association, which limits foreign influence. Despite this, unregistered 'house churches' remain prevalent and continue to face raids. Protestors are particularly concerned about the increased security measures and the continued pressure from state authorities on these religious communities, as noted by a pastor familiar with the scenario in Anhui.

(With inputs from agencies.)