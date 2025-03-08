Left Menu

Chinese Authorities Intensify Religious Crackdown: House Church Raided

Chinese authorities have intensified a nationwide crackdown on religious activities by raiding a Protestant 'house church' in Anhui. Nine members, including Pastor Zhao Hongliang, were detained amid heightened security during the National People's Congress. The incident highlights the ongoing suppression of unregistered religious groups in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:52 IST
Chinese Authorities Intensify Religious Crackdown: House Church Raided
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant development during China's annual National People's Congress, authorities conducted a raid on a Protestant 'house church' in Anhui province, as part of a broader, nationwide crackdown on religious activities. The raid on Xinyi Village Church in Huainan city resulted in the detention of nine members, including the pastor, Zhao Hongliang, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA).

While Pastor Zhao and three others remain under 'criminal detention,' five church members have been released on bail. RFA reports that local officials and the religious affairs bureau have assumed control of the church, with ongoing police intimidation reported. This crackdown aligns with broader efforts since 2017 under President Xi Jinping, targeting religious groups like Muslims, Christians, and Tibetan Buddhists.

Chinese law permits Protestant churches to function legally only if they are part of the state-sanctioned Three-Self Patriotic Association, which limits foreign influence. Despite this, unregistered 'house churches' remain prevalent and continue to face raids. Protestors are particularly concerned about the increased security measures and the continued pressure from state authorities on these religious communities, as noted by a pastor familiar with the scenario in Anhui.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025