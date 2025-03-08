Left Menu

Rushan Abbas Confronts UK Prime Minister Over Uyghur Repression at Parliament Iftar

At the UK Parliament's Iftar in Westminster Hall, Rushan Abbas, Executive Director of Campaign for Uyghurs, engaged with Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the Uyghur genocide. She condemned China's blackout campaign and highlighted her sister's imprisonment, emphasizing the global neglect of the ongoing Uyghur atrocities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:55 IST
Rushan Abbas, Executive Director of Campaign for Uyghurs (Photo/X X@RushanAbbas). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Rushan Abbas, Executive Director of the Campaign for Uyghurs, made a significant appearance at the UK Parliament's Iftar held in the historic Westminster Hall. There, she had a brief but crucial dialogue with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer concerning the persistent repression of Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang region.

The event, organized by the World Uyghur Congress, was attended by notable British dignitaries including Lord Speaker John McFall, Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, and others, offering a robust platform to discuss the grave human rights situation.

During her conversation with Starmer, Abbas condemned the Chinese government's attempts to suppress the truth about the Uyghur genocide, accusing them of orchestrating a massive blackout campaign. Highlighting that her sister, Gulshan Abbas, remains unjustly imprisoned, she underscored the international community's ongoing oversight of these atrocities.

Moreover, Abbas criticized China's recent development in the Xinjiang region – the deepest vertical well in Asia – labeling it as part of China's exploitative colonial ambitions. She urged international attention to China's systematic repression, which includes mass incarcerations, forced labor, and eradication of Uyghur cultural identity under the guise of counterterrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

