India Backs Mauritius on Chagos Sovereignty Amidst Expanding Bilateral Ties

India has reiterated its support for Mauritius regarding the country's sovereignty claim over the Chagos archipelago, as part of its wider policy on decolonization, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced on Saturday. The affirmation comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a two-day visit to Mauritius, starting March 11, during which multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) focusing on trade and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will be signed.

Significant progress has been made in securing Mauritius' maritime safety, according to Misri. A technical agreement is in the works for sharing white-shipping information, which is expected to enhance the island nation's maritime security, ensure the safety of its trade corridors, and facilitate real-time information sharing to prevent illegal activities. Moreover, partnerships aimed at enhancing Mauritius' maritime domain awareness are also on the agenda.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) will team up with Mauritius' Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Prime Minister's office on ocean observation and research. This collaboration will include ocean modeling, data management, and training. Additionally, a new memorandum of understanding aims to bolster anti-corruption and anti-money laundering initiatives. The consolidated development assistance from India to Mauritius exceeds USD 1.1 billion over the last decade, supporting projects ranging from Metro Express development to educational tablet distribution.

