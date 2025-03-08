CTA Honors 1989 Tibetan Protesters with Annual Prayer Service

The Central Tibetan Administration's Department of Religion and Culture organized a solemn one-hour prayer event on March 8 to honor the sacrifices of the 1989 peaceful Tibetan protesters against the Chinese government, according to Tibet.net. The event marked the 29th anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising Day when protests erupted in Lhasa against Chinese oppression.

The Chinese authorities responded with martial law and violence, leading to numerous casualties. Since then, the CTA has annually conducted a prayer service in remembrance of those who lost their lives and suffered in the fight for Tibetan freedom, Tibet.net reported.

The ceremony at Tsuglagkhang included an address from Sikyong Penpa Tsering, who acknowledged the dedication of Tibetans in preserving their cultural identity amid increasing Chinese restrictions. He called for continued efforts both in Tibet and in exile. Cabinet Secretary Tsegyal Chukya Dranyi also emphasized the service's role in remembering Tibetan sacrifices for freedom. This event not only honored the past but also reinforced unity and commitment to Tibet's enduring cause, as reported by Tibet.net.

