Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan Embraces Community Spirit at Abu Dhabi Government Ramadan Majlis

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met leaders and employees at the Abu Dhabi Government Ramadan Majlis, stressing the event's importance in promoting community values and fostering collaboration among government entities.

Updated: 08-03-2025 23:53 IST
Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
Abu Dhabi, UAE — Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, engaged with government leaders and employees during the Abu Dhabi Government Ramadan Majlis, 'Barzat Abu Dhabi.' The event, held at Qasr Al Hosn and organized by the Abu Dhabi Media Office, celebrated the holy month of Ramadan.

In his address, Sheikh Abdullah extended greetings and blessings for Ramadan, marking it as a time of prosperity and blessing for the UAE under the guidance of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The gathering underscored the values and principles of the Year of Community, offering a platform for government leaders and employees to build relationships beyond the workplace in a Ramadan setting.

The session saw attendance from prominent figures, including Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, along with various government officials, employees, and their families. The event aimed at fostering social bonds, enhancing collaboration, and improving government performance across sectors.

