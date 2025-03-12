Left Menu

US House Approves Bills to Curb Reliance on Chinese Batteries

The US House has passed two bills aimed at reducing dependency on Chinese-made batteries. The legislation seeks to prevent the Department of Homeland Security from purchasing from six Chinese battery companies and establishes a task force to address threats from China. The bills now await Senate approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:05 IST
US House Approves Bills to Curb Reliance on Chinese Batteries
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States House of Representatives took significant steps this week by approving two pieces of legislation designed to mitigate dependency on Chinese-produced batteries. Both bills aim to prevent the Department of Homeland Security from acquiring batteries from Chinese companies and to form a specialized group to monitor China-related threats.

The first bill, titled the Decoupling from Foreign Adversarial Battery Dependence Act (HR1166), was passed by voice vote on Monday. Introduced by Republican Carlos Gimenez, the measure targets six Chinese battery manufacturers, including industry leaders like Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd and BYD Co., Ltd.

According to lawmakers, this legislative move is crucial for national security as well as industrial growth within the United States. Republican Congressman Gimenez stated that it's imperative for the US to reduce China's influence in the battery sector. Democratic Representative Chris Craia echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need to block any threat from the Chinese Communist Party on American soil.

Despite the financial implications, US lawmakers remain committed to diminishing long-term reliance on Chinese battery supply chains. With China dominating the global battery market, these bills, if ratified by the Senate, could reshape the geopolitical landscape of electric vehicle development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025