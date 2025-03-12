Left Menu

Calls for Administrative Reform Surge in Gupis-Yasin, Gilgit Baltistan

The Awami Action Committee demands full district status for Gupis-Yasin in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan, emphasizing administrative and infrastructural deficiencies. Key positions remain vacant, electricity shortages persist, and inefficient governance continues. The AAC advocates for permanent appointments and threatens protests if issues remain unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:06 IST
The Awami Action Committee (AAC) has issued a strong appeal for Gupis-Yasin in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan to be granted full district status. They highlight ongoing administrative and infrastructural challenges, as reported by Pamir Times. Key issues include vacancies in essential positions like the Tehsildar, which hinder effective governance.

Furthermore, the AAC criticized the recent announcement to add another district, arguing instead for a permanent solution by establishing Gupis-Yasin as a district. The committee pointed out that if the current sub-division fails to function efficiently, the effectiveness of an additional district remains questionable.

Electricity shortages continue to plague the region with unfulfilled promises of consistent supply. The AAC warns of potential protests, particularly during Ramadan, if electricity issues persist. They call for the appointment of permanent officials to address these systemic problems and push for Gupis-Yasin's establishment as a full district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

