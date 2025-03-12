Left Menu

Baloch Liberation Army Threatens Execution Amid Ongoing Hostage Crisis

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has threatened to execute ten Pakistani hostages in retaliation for military aggression by Pakistan. The BLA demands the release of forcibly disappeared activists, asserting their control over the Bolan district hostage situation. Meanwhile, Pakistan reports insurgents have been killed, though BLA denies these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:14 IST
Baloch Liberation Army Threatens Execution Amid Ongoing Hostage Crisis
Representative Image (Image: X@TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Balochistan

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has escalated tensions by threatening the execution of ten Pakistani hostages. This comes as a reaction to what they describe as irresponsible drone strikes and artillery shelling by the Pakistani military, amidst heightened conflict in Balochistan's Bolan district.

In a statement released to the media, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch accused Pakistan of reckless military aggression, claiming that their drone and artillery attacks targeted BLA positions near the compromised Jaffar Express train. Despite these actions, Baloch stated that BLA fighters remained unharmed owing to superior defensive tactics.

The hostage situation began when BLA operatives took control of the Jaffar Express, capturing over 200 military and intelligence personnel. The BLA has now reinforced its 48-hour ultimatum, threatening to execute multiple hostages unless Pakistan releases detained Baloch political prisoners and activists deemed forcibly disappeared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025