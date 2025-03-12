Baloch Liberation Army Threatens Execution Amid Ongoing Hostage Crisis

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has escalated tensions by threatening the execution of ten Pakistani hostages. This comes as a reaction to what they describe as irresponsible drone strikes and artillery shelling by the Pakistani military, amidst heightened conflict in Balochistan's Bolan district.

In a statement released to the media, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch accused Pakistan of reckless military aggression, claiming that their drone and artillery attacks targeted BLA positions near the compromised Jaffar Express train. Despite these actions, Baloch stated that BLA fighters remained unharmed owing to superior defensive tactics.

The hostage situation began when BLA operatives took control of the Jaffar Express, capturing over 200 military and intelligence personnel. The BLA has now reinforced its 48-hour ultimatum, threatening to execute multiple hostages unless Pakistan releases detained Baloch political prisoners and activists deemed forcibly disappeared.

