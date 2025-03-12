Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: PM Modi Honored in Mauritius Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to Mauritius, receiving the country's highest national award. His trip involved discussions with local leaders and the Indian community, highlighting enhanced bilateral cooperation. Modi inaugurated a new public service institute while advocating regional peace, security, and development.

Updated: 12-03-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wrapped up his visit to Mauritius, where he engaged in fruitful discussions with the nation's leaders and members of the Indian community. His itinerary included significant cultural and diplomatic engagements, aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi visited the revered Ganga Talao, performing a symbolic ceremony by mixing waters from the Ganges of Prayagraj. In recognition of his efforts to bolster bilateral relationships, Modi was awarded Mauritius' highest national honor, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, amid rain-soaked applause from thousands.

Expressing deep gratitude for the honor, Modi highlighted the award as a tribute to the historical connections and committed partnership between India and Mauritius. Alongside Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Modi inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation, a key initiative for enhancing mutual cooperation in various sectors including digital technology and infrastructure.

