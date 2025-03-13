Left Menu

Unrest in Balochistan: Escalating Violence Raises Concerns

A deadly attack on a passenger train in Balochistan has left 21 people dead, sparking further violence as the Pakistan Army retaliated, reportedly killing 33 rebels. The incident highlights ongoing tensions and critiques of governmental handling, particularly regarding failure to engage with local insurgents like the Baloch Liberation Front.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:47 IST
Unrest in Balochistan: Escalating Violence Raises Concerns
Former diplomat KP Fabian discusses the implications of the Balochistan attack. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a deadly escalation of violence in Balochistan, 21 people were killed in an attack on a passenger train. The Pakistan Army responded with force, reportedly eliminating 33 rebels. The operation also resulted in the deaths of four soldiers, amplifying the already substantial toll in this volatile region.

Former Indian diplomat KP Fabian labeled the incident as 'most distressing.' He underscored the necessity for universal sympathy, regardless of whether the victims are militants or civilians, emphasizing that all are human lives. Fabian criticized Islamabad's approach to the Baloch Liberation Front, an active insurgent group, for not engaging in dialogue.

Fabian remarked that both the Baloch Liberation Front and the Pakistan government are resorting to violence, warning that state superiority in force does not resolve underlying issues. He highlighted local grievances with Chinese infrastructure projects, like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, contributing to growing unrest.

Addressing the larger political situation, Fabian noted the dominant influence of Pakistan's military in governance, despite civilian leadership. He urged for meaningful talks with Baloch leaders over military interventions, cautioning that persistent reliance on force is ineffective in conflict resolution. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025