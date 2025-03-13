Unrest in Balochistan: Escalating Violence Raises Concerns

In a deadly escalation of violence in Balochistan, 21 people were killed in an attack on a passenger train. The Pakistan Army responded with force, reportedly eliminating 33 rebels. The operation also resulted in the deaths of four soldiers, amplifying the already substantial toll in this volatile region.

Former Indian diplomat KP Fabian labeled the incident as 'most distressing.' He underscored the necessity for universal sympathy, regardless of whether the victims are militants or civilians, emphasizing that all are human lives. Fabian criticized Islamabad's approach to the Baloch Liberation Front, an active insurgent group, for not engaging in dialogue.

Fabian remarked that both the Baloch Liberation Front and the Pakistan government are resorting to violence, warning that state superiority in force does not resolve underlying issues. He highlighted local grievances with Chinese infrastructure projects, like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, contributing to growing unrest.

Addressing the larger political situation, Fabian noted the dominant influence of Pakistan's military in governance, despite civilian leadership. He urged for meaningful talks with Baloch leaders over military interventions, cautioning that persistent reliance on force is ineffective in conflict resolution. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)