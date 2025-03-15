Altaf Hussain Denounces Attacks on Ahmadis: A Call to Embrace Humanity

MQM founder Altaf Hussain has issued a severe denouncement of the ongoing attacks on the Ahmadiyya community in Pakistan. In a recent speech, Hussain criticized religious extremism and urged the public to reject the 'divisive rhetoric' propagated by extremist clerics. He expressed sorrow over the continued persecution of Ahmadis, describing it as a well-orchestrated conspiracy designed to spread religious hatred within the country.

Hussain raised probing questions about Pakistan's treatment of Ahmadis, emphasizing the discrimination they face despite them being declared non-Muslims through constitutional amendments. He challenged the incitements by extremist clerics, questioning which religious authority endorses violence against Ahmadis. Hussain highlighted the hypocrisy of some religious leaders, who denounce Western nations yet seek benefits from them.

He stressed that Islam opposes forced conversions and the persecution of non-Muslims, warning that harming individuals based on their faith violates the tenets of Islam. Hussain urged ethnic groups across Pakistan to protect every citizen's safety and urged a united stand against religious intolerance. Warning of Pakistan's perilous condition, he stressed that religious extremism threatens the nation's survival and called for respect for humanity, noting that without it, the essence of true Islam is lost.

(With inputs from agencies.)