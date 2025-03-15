Left Menu

Altaf Hussain Denounces Attacks on Ahmadis: A Call to Embrace Humanity

MQM founder Altaf Hussain has condemned the attacks on Ahmadis in Pakistan, highlighting the dangers of religious extremism. He urged respect for human dignity and called on diverse ethnic groups to protect the rights of all citizens, warning that religious intolerance threatens the country's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 10:17 IST
Altaf Hussain Denounces Attacks on Ahmadis: A Call to Embrace Humanity
MQM founder Altaf Hussain (File Photo: MQM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

MQM founder Altaf Hussain has issued a severe denouncement of the ongoing attacks on the Ahmadiyya community in Pakistan. In a recent speech, Hussain criticized religious extremism and urged the public to reject the 'divisive rhetoric' propagated by extremist clerics. He expressed sorrow over the continued persecution of Ahmadis, describing it as a well-orchestrated conspiracy designed to spread religious hatred within the country.

Hussain raised probing questions about Pakistan's treatment of Ahmadis, emphasizing the discrimination they face despite them being declared non-Muslims through constitutional amendments. He challenged the incitements by extremist clerics, questioning which religious authority endorses violence against Ahmadis. Hussain highlighted the hypocrisy of some religious leaders, who denounce Western nations yet seek benefits from them.

He stressed that Islam opposes forced conversions and the persecution of non-Muslims, warning that harming individuals based on their faith violates the tenets of Islam. Hussain urged ethnic groups across Pakistan to protect every citizen's safety and urged a united stand against religious intolerance. Warning of Pakistan's perilous condition, he stressed that religious extremism threatens the nation's survival and called for respect for humanity, noting that without it, the essence of true Islam is lost.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025