Iraqi Intelligence and US Coalition Forces Eliminate ISIS Leader

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced the killing of Islamic State leader Abdallah Maki Mosleh al-Rifai, achieved in collaboration with US-led coalition forces. The operation, conducted in Anbar province, coincided with strategic discussions between Iraqi and Syrian officials to combat IS threats.

Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced on Friday that Iraqi national intelligence personnel, in collaboration with US-led coalition forces, successfully eliminated Islamic State leader Abdallah Maki Mosleh al-Rifai, also known as 'Abu Khadija.' This significant operation, reported by CNN via the Associated Press, marks a decisive blow against IS forces.

Al-Rifai, identified as the 'deputy caliph' of the militant group, was considered among the most dangerous terrorists globally and within Iraq. The operation was reportedly executed by an airstrike in Iraq's Anbar province, as confirmed by an unnamed security official. US President Donald Trump, commenting on his Truth Social platform, stated, 'Today the fugitive leader of ISIS in Iraq was killed,' applauding the effort as a testament to the collective military strength.

This development occurred as Syria's top diplomat conducted a landmark visit to Iraq, with both nations committing to joint efforts against IS. Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein highlighted shared challenges and announced an operations room formed alongside Syria, Turkey, Jordan, and Lebanon to confront terrorist threats. The meeting emphasized the renewed focus on regional security collaboration amid complex geopolitical dynamics following the fall of Assad in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

