Tensions Flare in Aleppo: Renewed Clashes Highlight Strain in Syrian Relations

Renewed clashes between Syrian government forces and Kurdish fighters erupted on Tuesday, as efforts to integrate the fighters into the national army have made little headway.

According to Syria's state-run news agency SANA, a soldier was killed and three others injured in an attack by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). State TV claimed that shelling by the SDF also resulted in the deaths of two civilian women, with injuries sustained by a child. However, the SDF denied these allegations, instead blaming the shelling on forces affiliated with Damascus, which has exacerbated an already volatile situation.

The SDF, a key US ally against the Islamic State group, has yet to merge with the Syrian army due to disagreements, despite an initial deal in March. Recent talks in Damascus yielded no significant progress, further complicating the situation in the war-torn nation where Turkish-backed factions add to the complexity of alliances and enmities in the region.

