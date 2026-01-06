Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Aleppo: Renewed Clashes Highlight Strain in Syrian Relations

Renewed clashes erupted in Aleppo between Syrian government forces and Kurdish fighters amid stalled efforts to merge the latter into the national army. While Syrian state media blamed Kurdish-led SDF for attacks, the SDF denied involvement and pointed fingers back at government forces. The ongoing conflict threatens civilian lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:07 IST
Tensions Flare in Aleppo: Renewed Clashes Highlight Strain in Syrian Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

Renewed clashes between Syrian government forces and Kurdish fighters erupted on Tuesday, as efforts to integrate the fighters into the national army have made little headway.

According to Syria's state-run news agency SANA, a soldier was killed and three others injured in an attack by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). State TV claimed that shelling by the SDF also resulted in the deaths of two civilian women, with injuries sustained by a child. However, the SDF denied these allegations, instead blaming the shelling on forces affiliated with Damascus, which has exacerbated an already volatile situation.

The SDF, a key US ally against the Islamic State group, has yet to merge with the Syrian army due to disagreements, despite an initial deal in March. Recent talks in Damascus yielded no significant progress, further complicating the situation in the war-torn nation where Turkish-backed factions add to the complexity of alliances and enmities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record Cannabis Bust Seizes 50 kg at Colombo Airport

Record Cannabis Bust Seizes 50 kg at Colombo Airport

 Sri Lanka
2
Mass Deletions in UP Draft Voter List Spark Outcry

Mass Deletions in UP Draft Voter List Spark Outcry

 India
3
Mitch Guthrie's Astonishing Triumph in the Saudi Desert: A Dakar Rally for the Ages

Mitch Guthrie's Astonishing Triumph in the Saudi Desert: A Dakar Rally for t...

 Global
4
Kerala Transport Corporation's Record-Breaking Income Achievement

Kerala Transport Corporation's Record-Breaking Income Achievement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026