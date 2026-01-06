Escalation in Aleppo: Tensions Rise Between Syrian Forces and SDF
At least three people were killed in Aleppo as Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces exchanged blame for the attacks. Despite a previously agreed deal for integration, tensions persist, risking further clashes and potential international involvement.
In Aleppo, at least three fatalities have been reported following renewed violence, with Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) both trading accusations of responsibility. The conflict underscores ongoing tensions despite earlier agreements aimed at integrating the semi-autonomous Kurdish region into the central Syrian government.
The Syrian defense ministry has accused the SDF of escalating conflict by targeting military and residential locations. Nevertheless, the SDF refutes involvement, blaming indiscriminate attacks by factions loyal to Damascus for civilian casualties. The unsteady peace follows a high-level meeting between SDF and Damascus officials that yielded little progress on past agreements.
The reluctance of the SDF to relinquish autonomy, secured during conflict as a U.S. ally, remains a major sticking point. Failure to integrate could lead to further conflict, potentially inviting intervention by Turkey, who views the Kurdish fighters as a threat. As attempts to de-escalate continue, the risk of future incursions remains significant.
