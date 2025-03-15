Left Menu

Opposition Urges Grand Conference to Address Mounting Terrorism in Pakistan

The Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Ain-e-Pakistan opposition alliance has called for a 'grand conference' to address the escalating terrorism crisis in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Opposition leaders criticize the current government’s handling of security challenges and highlight the need for a national consensus to tackle the pressing issues.

15-03-2025

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bold move, the Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Ain-e-Pakistan opposition alliance announced plans for a 'grand conference' to combat the escalating threat of terrorism, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources from the Express Tribune reported. The announcement came during a press conference in Islamabad, as opposition leaders accused the current administration of inadequately managing the intensifying security crisis, branding it a consequence of a contested election lacking validity.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai, head of the opposition alliance, criticized the government's inefficacy in addressing the dire situation, advocating for an all-parties conference (APC) to forge a united national front. 'I urge those at the helm to resign,' Achakzai declared, echoing sentiments for urgent dialogue among all stakeholders. He linked the prevailing chaos to alleged electoral malpractice in February 2024, proposing an APC as the sole remedy.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan of PTI denounced the March 11 Jaffar Express hijacking, praising security forces for preventing a tragedy akin to the APS attack through swift intervention. Dismissing claims of PTI's involvement based on dubious social media content, Sunni Ittehad Council chief Hamid Raza cast doubt on the nation's governance post-attack, querying responsibilities within the defense structure. Emphasizing dialogue's pivotal role in securing Pakistan's future, opposition leaders reaffirmed their resolution to convene a 'grand conference', taking decisive steps towards national security and progress. PTI's Asad Qaiser highlighted the Jaffar Express incident as a significant security oversight, urging accountability and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

