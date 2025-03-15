Balochistan Human Rights Crisis: February 2025 Alarming Report

In a chilling report by the human rights department of the Baloch National Movement, Paank, alarming human rights violations in Balochistan have been laid bare for February 2025. The report underscores systemic state repression, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings attributed to Pakistani forces.

According to the detailed findings, Balochistan witnessed widespread arbitrary arrests and illegal executions throughout the month, with enforced disappearances occurring in 14 districts, some even extending into Punjab and Sindh. The Awaran district was particularly afflicted, reporting 26 forced disappearances, contributing to a total of 134 such cases. Paank's data reveals that 50 individuals were released after enduring intense mental and physical anguish.

The unfolding crisis has ignited protests in Quetta, Kalat, Hub, and Mastung, where affected families are vociferously demanding the safe return of their loved ones. Sit-ins have been set up on major routes such as the Quetta-Karachi Highway, paralyzing traffic and disrupting daily life. Paank's report further alleges 18 extrajudicial killings last month, spotlighting a pattern of unlawful detentions by Pakistani security forces.

Human rights organizations have consistently lambasted Pakistan for its lack of due process and the rampant phenomenon of enforced disappearances. Despite repeated governmental assurances, the absence of genuine reforms has sown frustration and distrust among affected communities, while perpetrators remain unaccountable. Demonstrators are urging the Pakistani government, judiciary, and international human rights entities to swiftly address the escalating abuses.

