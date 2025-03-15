Left Menu

Parachinar Schoolgirls Protest Road Closures, Demand Urgent Action

In Parachinar, schoolgirls and their parents protested against road closures, highlighting severe shortages in educational supplies and fuel. Frustrated by the extended blockade of over five months, they called for immediate road reopening and government intervention to provide necessary relief and aid for terrorism victims' families.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a public display of defiance, schoolgirls and their parents in Parachinar have taken to the streets, protesting the ongoing road closures that obstruct access to education. Holding placards and voicing their grievances, they demand authorities reopen the main road to restore educational access, as observed by the Dawn.

The protesters expressed anger over unavailable textbooks and uniforms, exacerbated by two trucks of educational materials reportedly being set on fire in Bagan. Amid a severe fuel shortage, protests also erupted outside the Parachinar Press Club, with demonstrators underscoring the need for immediate action to resolve the crisis, which has persisted for over five months.

Local social workers highlighted the urgency, criticizing the inadequate weekly supply convoys and drawing attention to trucks idled for months. Some cargo has been damaged during prolonged delays. The district administration has reassured the public that measures are in place to provide relief, though protesters demand quicker action and financial support for those affected by terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

