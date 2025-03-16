Left Menu

Deadly Bomb Blast Claims Life of Notorious Religious Scholar in Peshawar

Mufti Munir Shakir, the founder of the banned group Lashkar-i-Islam, was killed in a bomb blast in Peshawar, Pakistan. An IED explosion injured four others, while Shakir succumbed to his injuries. The attack was targeted, and investigations are ongoing as officials continue to probe the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:07 IST
Deadly Bomb Blast Claims Life of Notorious Religious Scholar in Peshawar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a shocking turn of events, Mufti Munir Shakir, a religious scholar and the founder of the outlawed organization Lashkar-i-Islam, succumbed to injuries sustained in a bomb explosion on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, according to ARY News and police sources.

The deadly incident unfolded near the Ormur area, where an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off, injuring four individuals, including Shakir himself. They were promptly taken to Lady Reading Hospital, but Shakir tragically passed away from his wounds, as confirmed by officials.

Authorities have launched a search operation in the wake of the attack, with the police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) actively investigating the incident. Shakir was noted for his presence on social media, becoming a prominent figure through his sermons. The news follows a similar tragic event where JUI-S chief Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq was killed in a suicide bombing at Darul Uloom Haqqania, shedding light on the increasing violence targeting religious leaders in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025