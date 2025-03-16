Deadly Bomb Blast Claims Life of Notorious Religious Scholar in Peshawar

In a shocking turn of events, Mufti Munir Shakir, a religious scholar and the founder of the outlawed organization Lashkar-i-Islam, succumbed to injuries sustained in a bomb explosion on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, according to ARY News and police sources.

The deadly incident unfolded near the Ormur area, where an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off, injuring four individuals, including Shakir himself. They were promptly taken to Lady Reading Hospital, but Shakir tragically passed away from his wounds, as confirmed by officials.

Authorities have launched a search operation in the wake of the attack, with the police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) actively investigating the incident. Shakir was noted for his presence on social media, becoming a prominent figure through his sermons. The news follows a similar tragic event where JUI-S chief Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq was killed in a suicide bombing at Darul Uloom Haqqania, shedding light on the increasing violence targeting religious leaders in the region.

