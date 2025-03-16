Left Menu

Raisina Dialogue 2025: Spotlight on Global Geopolitical and Geo-economic Challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 10th Raisina Dialogue with New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon as chief guest. The event, focusing on international geopolitical and geo-economic issues, features discussions under the theme 'Kalachakra - People, Peace and Planet,' including over 3,500 participants from 125 countries.

The Raisina Dialogue, India's premier conference on global geopolitics and geo-economics, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this Monday. New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, attending as the chief guest, will deliver the keynote address under the theme 'Kalachakra' or 'Wheel of Time'.

This prominent event, hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, draws representatives from approximately 125 nations. Participants include a diverse mix of ministers, former heads of state, military commanders, industry leaders, and scholars, all engaged in tackling pressing international issues.

The 2025 conference, themed 'Kalachakra - People, Peace and Planet', will unfold through six thematic pillars that examine global politics, green trilemma, digital landscapes, militant mercantilism, economic development strategies, and peace investments. Over 3,500 attendees are expected at the event, with a global audience tuning in via digital platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

