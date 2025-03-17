Left Menu

Bangladesh Seeks Justice: Complex Cases Against Former PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's Chief Prosecutor, Muhammad Tajul Islam, announced an impending investigation report against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Hasina faces charges related to crimes against humanity and enforced disappearances. Though currently in India, Bangladesh urges her repatriation for trial, potentially paving the way for an in absentia legal proceeding.

Updated: 17-03-2025 21:38 IST
Muhammad Tajul Islam, Chief Prosecutor of the International Crime Tribunal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Chief Prosecutor of Bangladesh, Muhammad Tajul Islam, has indicated that the investigation report against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina could be submitted by April. In a conversation with ANI, Islam underscored the complexity of the charges, emphasizing the widespread nature of the crimes and the multitude of individuals involved.

Hasina stands accused of significant offenses during a tumultuous period in 2024 when mass protests rocked Bangladesh, claiming approximately 1,400 lives. As she remains in India, the Bangladesh government has formally requested her repatriation to face trial, although India has yet to respond.

The tribunal, reformed to meet international standards, is prepared to conduct an in absentia trial if necessary. The case against Hasina poses significant legal challenges, particularly in securing witness protection and addressing the involvement of numerous international suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

