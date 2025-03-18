Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: New Zealand-India Educational Collaborations Take Center Stage at IIT Delhi

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon chaired an event at IIT Delhi highlighting educational ties with India. Announcements included scholarships and virtual internships, fortifying academic partnerships. Joint research in AI, sustainability, and more aligns with both nations' goals for global challenges. Future agreements promise continued collaboration and student mobility.

New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon at IIT Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to fortify educational bonds, New Zealand's Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, spearheaded an event at IIT Delhi focusing on robust academic collaborations between New Zealand and India.

The spotlight was on the New Zealand Centre, an initiative connecting all New Zealand universities with IIT Delhi. Among key announcements were a NZD 60,000 scholarship under the New Zealand Excellence Awards 2025 and a pioneering Virtual Internship Programme facilitating remote connections for 30 IIT Delhi students with New Zealand companies.

The event also recognized the substantial contributions of joint research efforts, particularly in fields like artificial intelligence and sustainability. A notable project between the University of Canterbury and IIT Delhi harnesses geospatial data for climate change solutions. Further agreements will enhance collaborations in student mobility and academic exchanges, reinforcing the two nations' commitment to educational excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

