EFTA-India Trade Agreement Sparks Diplomatic Optimism

Norway's Foreign Affairs Minister Espen Barth Eide lauds the EFTA-India Free Trade Agreement, predicting a boost in trade relations between India and Norway. Eide anticipates strengthened ties with Nordic countries and eagerly awaits Prime Minister Modi's visit to Oslo for the India-Nordic summit. Concurrently, Ukraine calls for global unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:25 IST
Norway's Foreign Affairs Minister, Espen Barth Eide (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Norway's Foreign Affairs Minister, Espen Barth Eide, has praised the European Free Trade Association (EFTA)-India Free Trade Agreement, describing it as a significant step forward in enhancing trade relations between India and Norway. In an interview with ANI, Eide expressed optimism about the agreement's potential to increase the presence of Norwegian companies in India, noting already over 100 are operating there.

Eide emphasized India's growing economic power as the world's most populous nation and revealed that coinciding with his visit, Norway's Parliament is set to finalize its approval of the treaty, initially negotiated and signed last year. Furthermore, he expressed enthusiasm for the India-Nordic summit, set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Oslo, his own hometown.

The minister also highlighted India's interest in fortifying its ties with the Nordic countries collectively, indicating a strategic move in international relations. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Andrii Sybiha urged for a global commitment to uphold territorial integrity, as the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi discusses key geopolitical and geoeconomic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

