Netanyahu Conducts Security Review After Key Hamas Leader Eliminated

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security meeting with Defense Minister Israel Katz and security heads following targeted Israeli attacks on Gaza. The military operation resulted in the death of Hamas' Prime Minister Essam Dib Abdullah al-Dalis, a significant government figure in the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo) (Image credit: X/@IsraeliPM).
In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a high-level security assessment at the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. The meeting, attended by Defense Minister Israel Katz and heads of the security establishment, was in response to recent military actions in Gaza.

Over the past 24 hours, Israeli forces conducted strikes targeting key figures in Gaza, leading to the death of Essam Dib Abdullah al-Dalis, Hamas' prime minister. Al-Dalis held a vital role as a senior government figure in the volatile Gaza Strip.

The targeted elimination of Al-Dalis represents a critical strike against Hamas' leadership, demonstrating Israel's ongoing resolve in addressing security threats from the region. The security assessment by Netanyahu and top officials aims to strategize further actions in the wake of recent escalations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

