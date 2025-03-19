Left Menu

Commonwealth's Next Leader: Shirley Botchwey's Pivotal India Visit

Shirley Botchwey, newly elected Commonwealth Secretary, plans a significant visit to India in March 2025. This trip aims to enhance diplomatic ties and discuss Commonwealth-related matters with India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar. Botchwey's extensive diplomatic achievements underscore her capacity to strengthen the Commonwealth's global influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:26 IST
Commonwealth's Next Leader: Shirley Botchwey's Pivotal India Visit
Commonwealth Secretary-Select Shirley Botchwey (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Commonwealth Secretary-Select Shirley Botchwey is set to visit India from March 20-21, as confirmed by an official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). During this diplomatic journey, Botchwey is scheduled for key discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concerning varied Commonwealth issues.

Her itinerary also includes engagements with several stakeholders in the region. Botchwey, who previously served as Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, will take office as the Commonwealth's 7th Secretary General on April 1, 2025. Known for her diplomatic acumen, she significantly advanced Ghana's diplomatic footprint in international spheres.

Botchwey's achievements include establishing a Foreign Service Institute to enhance the skills and conditions of Ghanaian diplomats. She spearheaded a major digital transformation for consular and passport services, both domestically and internationally. Notably, she facilitated the passage of UN Resolution 2719, allowing UN-backed funding for African Union-led peace operations.

Moreover, Botchwey chaired the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Council of Ministers, playing a pivotal role in advocating for democracy in West Africa. She advised ECOWAS leadership on numerous crucial issues, showcasing her extensive legal and diplomatic expertise.

Her credentials boast a law degree from Ghana School of Law and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of London, among other academic accomplishments, underlining her preparedness for her upcoming Commonwealth role. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025