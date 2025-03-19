Commonwealth's Next Leader: Shirley Botchwey's Pivotal India Visit

Commonwealth Secretary-Select Shirley Botchwey is set to visit India from March 20-21, as confirmed by an official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). During this diplomatic journey, Botchwey is scheduled for key discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concerning varied Commonwealth issues.

Her itinerary also includes engagements with several stakeholders in the region. Botchwey, who previously served as Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, will take office as the Commonwealth's 7th Secretary General on April 1, 2025. Known for her diplomatic acumen, she significantly advanced Ghana's diplomatic footprint in international spheres.

Botchwey's achievements include establishing a Foreign Service Institute to enhance the skills and conditions of Ghanaian diplomats. She spearheaded a major digital transformation for consular and passport services, both domestically and internationally. Notably, she facilitated the passage of UN Resolution 2719, allowing UN-backed funding for African Union-led peace operations.

Moreover, Botchwey chaired the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Council of Ministers, playing a pivotal role in advocating for democracy in West Africa. She advised ECOWAS leadership on numerous crucial issues, showcasing her extensive legal and diplomatic expertise.

Her credentials boast a law degree from Ghana School of Law and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of London, among other academic accomplishments, underlining her preparedness for her upcoming Commonwealth role. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)