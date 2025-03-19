Celebrating 111 Years of Indian Cinema: A Journey from Lumiere to WAVES Summit

An exhibition currently taking place in Dhaka is celebrating 111 years of Indian cinema. Nestled in the exclusive Gulshan area, the event sheds light on the various transitions the industry has experienced over its storied history, from stills to living motion and the silent era with sound additions. Ann Mary George, First Secretary (Culture) of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, articulated these evolutions as she guided reporters through the exhibition.

Indian cinema, which will mark its 111th anniversary in 2025, traces its origins back to the Lumiere brothers' first film show in Mumbai in 1896. George touched on the historic silent film era, noting that despite the absence of dialogue, films were often accompanied by background music. She also highlighted the industry's diversity, emphasizing that Indian cinema is more than just Bollywood; it encompasses different styles like Tollywood.

The exhibition also previews the inaugural World Audio-Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), scheduled for May 1 to 4, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Presented as a 'hub and spoke platform,' WAVES seeks to unite the global Media and Entertainment sector with India's burgeoning industry, projected to soar to USD 50 billion by 2029, within a global market estimated at USD 2.96 trillion by 2024.

