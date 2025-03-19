Left Menu

India-funded School Boosts Education in Nepal's Makawanpur

The inauguration of Shree Janakalyan Secondary School in Makawanpur, Nepal, was celebrated with Indian financial support. Built for NRs 30 million, the project enhances educational infrastructure as a High Impact Community Development Project under Nepal-India Development Cooperation. This initiative reflects robust bilateral ties and aims at educational development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:58 IST
Inaugration of Janakalyan Secondary School built with Indian Government's financial assistance in Nepal (Photo/ Indian Embassy in Kathmandu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The inauguration of Shree Janakalyan Secondary School in Makawanpur, Nepal, marks a significant milestone in educational infrastructure development, thanks to financial support from the Government of India. The project, costing NRs 30 million, aims to enhance educational facilities as part of the 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' initiative.

Built with funds from the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), the school was jointly inaugurated by Lalit Bahadur Ghalan, Chief of the District Coordination Committee, Makawanpur, and Basist Nandan, First Secretary at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. Originally established as a primary school in 1968, it was upgraded to a higher secondary school in 1985, currently serving around 850 students, of whom 54% are girls.

The diverse group of attendees, including political figures, school management, and community members, expressed gratitude for India's ongoing developmental support. The new infrastructure is expected to improve the learning environment and contribute to the educational advancement of Makawanpur's youth. In a broader context, this collaboration highlights the enduring bond between India and Nepal, affirming their commitment to multi-sectoral cooperation and regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

