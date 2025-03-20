Left Menu

France-India Naval Collaboration Sets Sail with Varuna 2025

The French Carrier Strike Group, led by the FNS Charles de Gaulle, collaborates with the Indian Navy in March 2025 through the Varuna exercise. This highlights over 25 years of strong military cooperation. The exercise focuses on interoperability, countering multi-domain threats, and reinforcing Indo-Pacific security ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:01 IST
France-India Naval Collaboration Sets Sail with Varuna 2025
The French aircraft carrier FNS Charles de Gaulle (Photo: Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The French Carrier Strike Group, commanded by the aircraft carrier FNS Charles de Gaulle, is actively participating in the bilateral Varuna exercise alongside the Indian Navy. Scheduled between March 19 and 22, 2025, the exercise reinforces the longstanding military collaboration between France and India, marking over a quarter-century of strategic partnership.

According to a statement from the French Embassy, these naval drills will involve the flagship Charles de Gaulle operating alongside the Indian Navy's INS Vikrant. They aim to bolster operational synergy and aero-naval interoperability. Exercises will hone crew readiness to tackle multi-domain threats, featuring advanced naval assets from both countries, ensuring rigorous training and effective coordination in potential combat scenarios.

France's deployment of its Carrier Strike Group since November 2024, under the CLEMENCEAU 25 mission, seeks to fortify military alliances in the Indo-Pacific. Following numerous joint endeavors, including prior exercises after stops in Goa and Kochi, the French CSG's return emphasizes mutual cooperation and entrenched security ties. France's enduring presence in strategic regions illustrates its commitment to maintaining stability across the Indo-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025