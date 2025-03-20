France-India Naval Collaboration Sets Sail with Varuna 2025

The French Carrier Strike Group, commanded by the aircraft carrier FNS Charles de Gaulle, is actively participating in the bilateral Varuna exercise alongside the Indian Navy. Scheduled between March 19 and 22, 2025, the exercise reinforces the longstanding military collaboration between France and India, marking over a quarter-century of strategic partnership.

According to a statement from the French Embassy, these naval drills will involve the flagship Charles de Gaulle operating alongside the Indian Navy's INS Vikrant. They aim to bolster operational synergy and aero-naval interoperability. Exercises will hone crew readiness to tackle multi-domain threats, featuring advanced naval assets from both countries, ensuring rigorous training and effective coordination in potential combat scenarios.

France's deployment of its Carrier Strike Group since November 2024, under the CLEMENCEAU 25 mission, seeks to fortify military alliances in the Indo-Pacific. Following numerous joint endeavors, including prior exercises after stops in Goa and Kochi, the French CSG's return emphasizes mutual cooperation and entrenched security ties. France's enduring presence in strategic regions illustrates its commitment to maintaining stability across the Indo-Pacific.

