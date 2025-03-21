High-Ranking Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Eliminated by Israeli Forces

An intensive military operation by the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet has culminated in the elimination of three senior operatives from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, stunting their ability to conduct future operations. The confirmed targets were Rashid Jahjouh and Ayman Atsila, prominent figures within Hamas's General Security Apparatus.

These operations are part of a broader response to the latest upsurge in violence, as IDF seeks to neutralize resilient threats emerging from these groups. Jahjouh was reportedly integral in the development of propaganda outlets for Hamas, further legitimizing its control over Gaza, while Atsila was instrumental in regional security.

Simultaneously, in a separate strategic operation, Ismail Abd al-Aal, linked to Islamic Jihad's weaponry network, was also neutralized. The incident highlights the escalating confrontation, following a barrage of rocket fire directed at central Israel by Hamas, a violation after months of relative calm.

(With inputs from agencies.)