Global Taste: Opening Japanese Kitchens to the World

In a bid to preserve authentic Japanese flavors, traditional eateries across Japan, with backing from the Ministry of Agriculture, are opening their kitchens to foreign trainees.

The Ministry's spokesperson, Miho Mori, highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating it provides foreign chefs with the opportunity to grasp the correct handling of ingredients and appreciation for seasonal offerings.

The esteemed Kikunoi restaurant is among those participating, aiming to impart the art of traditional Japanese cuisine. Masahito Tsuji from Kikunoi emphasized the value of observation and interaction, albeit noting the limitations of body language in fully understanding the culinary art. To bridge this gap, translation apps are employed, ensuring smooth communication.

Jorge Ramos, a chef from Mexico, described his experience learning the true taste of 'Ichiban-dashi.' Meanwhile, Yasuo Asai from Asai Kaiseki Cuisine hopes chefs like Ramos will return to their home countries and spread the authenticity of Japanese culinary traditions.

Founded 260 years ago, the historic Uosaburo restaurant remains committed to its timeless interior and culinary legacy. Yuichiro Araki of Uosaburo believes that the interaction between Japanese chefs and their foreign counterparts offers a unique chance to revisit and rejuvenate foundational cooking techniques.

Restaurant owners value the dedication of foreign trainees, viewing this cross-cultural exchange as mutually enriching. It allows for the dissemination of authentic Japanese cuisine worldwide and fosters a deeper international understanding of Japan's rich culinary heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)